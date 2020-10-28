Temtem Launches on PS5 as a Timed Console Exclusive this December

Crema today revealed that Temtem will make its console debut on PS5 this December.

Temtem launched eight months ago on PC and has garnered quite the following. Over 19 million Tems have been tamed, and there’s no doubt millions more will be tamed this December. Temtem arrives on on PS5 via Early Access on December 8.

A massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure, players explore the Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem team. Divided into six islands, players get access to four during Early Access alongside a 30 hour campaign, 100 unique Tems to capture, customization, and a full co-op experience. Yes, the entire campaign is playable with a friend. Even better, the game supports cross-play between the PS5 and PC versions.

Players can pre-order the Early Access version of the game now for a discounted price. Starting today, you can nab the standard version for $37.49 and the deluxe edition for $57.49. Once the full game launches, the final prices will land at $44.99 and $64.99. The deluxe edition comes with an exclusive pack of camouflage cosmetics. Anyone who pre-orders now on PS5 gets an exclusive in-game title and PSN avatars.

Temtem Early Access launches on PS5 December 8, and is available now on PC. It also comes to Xbox Series X|S and Switch sometime in 2021.