The Wild Eight Brings the Alaskan Wilderness to PlayStation 4

HypeTrain Digital announced the launch of The Wild Eight for PlayStation 4 today. Fans of the arctic survival adventure game can pick up right now if they want. For those previously unaware of The Wild Eight, it’s an open-world survival game that tasks players with both staying alive and getting to the bottom of the mysterious happenings going on in the frigid Alaskan wilds. A new trailer showcasing some The Wild Eight’s more interesting creatures was released for the occasion. Be sure to give it a watch and see what the sole-survivor is up against.

The Wild Eight offers players eight characters to choose from, a world that changes from run to run, interesting locations to discover and plenty of loot to help keep the otherworldly creatures at bay. The Wild Eight has been available on PC for about a year now, so fans needn’t necessarily play on PS4 if their PC is better.