Xbox Series X Unboxing

Microsoft is rebounding from seven years ago, offering some of the best services in the gaming industry, and they’re looking to carry that forward into the next generation. Being hyped as the most powerful console ever created, Xbox Series X is nearly upon us and we have it in our hands.

Xbox has supplied us with an early look at their next generation console, and to kick off our coverage, we’re doing a quick photo unboxing showing off every inch of the Xbox Series X and everything that comes in the package. You will find the console and a box of accessories that include an Xbox Series X controller, a Ultra-HD HDMI cable and a standard AC cable to power your console.