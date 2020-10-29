Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Launches this December

Since its reveal two Nintendo showcases ago, fans of the Taiko series have been excited for the rhythmic adventure the latest entry is offering. These 3DS remakes are bringing an RPG journey to the drum beating of Taiko with two great ways to enjoy drumming to the beat. Bandai Namco revealed today that these titles will be available starting on December 3 in a combination pack. In addition to this, they also confirmed the titles will be available separately for those who don’t want to buy both at once.

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack launches on December 3. Check out the dat reveal trailer below: