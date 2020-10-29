First Ever WNBA MyPLAYER Experience Coming to Next-Gen NBA 2K21

2K has published a new Courtside Report detailing a new mode coming for NBA 2K21. This will only be on the next generation version of the game, as players now have the ability to create a MyPLAYER for the WNBA. You can take the female athlete through a full WNBA professional career. Players can also go head-to-head in the W online. This will include full 3v3 MyPLAYER competition that will take place on a new court specifically for the mode. Players can also take part in MyWNBA, where they can control the entire league much like MyGM.

“We’re really proud to continue our great partnership with the WNBA and introduce players to The W,” stated Visual Concepts senior producer Felicia Steenhouse. “Being able to recognize yourself both on and off the court is incredibly important to us. The W helps us elevate women’s basketball and highlights the starpower of the WNBA.”

Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker added: “Creating your own player to take over the league is one of the many reasons why people love to play NBA 2K. I’m so excited to see the 2K team elevate the WNBA experience with The W. This will be a great way to introduce the next generation to women’s basketball and showcase our league.”

The next generation version of NBA 2K21 will launch on November 10 for Xbox Series S/X and November 12 for PlayStation 5. Those who purchased the Mamba Edition of the current generation game can upgrade for free.