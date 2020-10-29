Hitman 3 Heads to Switch Next Year via Cloud Streaming

Yesterday, Nintendo revealed that Remedy’s Control would be making its way onto its hybrid platform thanks to cloud streaming, which it had previously experimented with in Japan with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7.

But Control wasn’t the only title that was announced to be compatible with the Switch’s cloud streaming for western audiences, as IO Interactive’s upcoming assassination sandbox title Hitman 3 would also be playable via the same service provided by Ubitus. As is to be expected, Hitman 3 on Switch will require a “persistent high-speed internet connection” as well as a Switch Online subscription.

Be sure to check out the trailer below for the Switch version of Hitman 3, which is set to come out next year but does not have a specified release date, unlike the game’s arrival on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One which are all set to take place on January 20.