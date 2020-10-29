Video Surfaces Of Myrkur Singing In Simlish For The Sims 4

In one of the more unexpected news article topics to come across our desk, Danish folk/black metal artist Myrkur has re-recorded her song Onde Børn in Simlish for The Sims 4, and recently released footage of the recording process and translating Danish to Simlish. Taken from her excellent 2015 debut album M, the Simlish language version is included as part of the Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack. The Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack is available for $9.99 and introduced the knitting mechanic for The Sims 4 where players can design and sell their own Sims clothing, along with two new radio stations, Focus and Metal. The metal station also includes music by The Hu, High On Fire, Tablet of the Reaper, Necrofortress, Melasine’s Key and Trivium.