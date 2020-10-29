Nintendo Now Using Google Analytics on Switch eShop

Some time in the last week, Nintendo automatically opted users into sharing their Nintendo Switch eShop data with Google Analytics, and added an opt-out option in user settings on the Switch profile menu. This program enables Nintendo, by way of Google, to collect information on users’ behavior within the shop — what they click, how often, where their traffic is driven by the design of the site, etc. A reddit user tipped us off about the change, and a quick check of archive.org snapshots showed Nintendo updated their Interest-based Ads Policy page sometime between 10/23 and 10/28 to reflect this change, and advise users of their ability to opt out.

It’s unclear whether Google Analytics was used prior to this on Switch, but Nintendo has partnered with Google to provide interest-based ads on their My Nintendo website since at least October 2015 — the earliest time we could verify via the Internet Archive Wayback Machine. Of course, we’ve reached out to Nintendo for confirmation and will update this story if and when a response is received.

For now, there are likely those readers who would like to know the process for opting out. Never fear, friends, as we have you covered.

Simply follow these steps, starting from the home screen of your Switch: