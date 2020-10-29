Surprise Announcement Brings Control to Switch via the Cloud

Today, the Cloud parted, and from the heavens descended Remedy Entertainment’s Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version for the Nintendo Switch. This version of the game comes to us courtesy of cloud-gaming company Ubitus, who has heretofore never distributed a game via worldwide simultaneous launch before. This also marks the first-ever cloud release on the Nintendo Switch outside of the Japan-only releases of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Resident Evil 7, also each released by Ubitus. In the case of Control, the company has partnered with publisher 505 Games to see this release happen.

Control has been known for pushing the limits on the systems it has previously run on, including the PS4 and Xbox One, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone to know that the game necessitates cloud streaming on the Switch. The game itself can be classified as a Metroidvania-style game, in which players explore a large, nonlinear map and complete missions on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Control — a secretive agency that investigates paranormal mysteries. It was developed by Remedy Entertainment, using their proprietary Northlight Engine, with which fans of Quantum Break would be familiar.

Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version is available today on the Switch eShop to players with Nintendo Online subscriptions, fast, stable internet (there’s a test to make sure you’re not lying) and $39.99 for the Access Pass.