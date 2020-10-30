Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six: Quarantine Delayed Past March 2021

As Ubisoft looks to close out 2020 on a strong note with the recent release of Watch Dogs: Legion and upcoming launches of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals: Fenyx Rising, their early 2021 schedule was looking equally promising with the Prince of Persia remake, Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic all in the first couple of months.

While most of those launch dates are still in place, a recent investor’s call confirmed that two titles from Ubisoft’s upcoming lineup would be shifting their release windows. Far Cry 6, which had previously confirmed a release date of February 18, and Rainbow Six Quarantine, which was without a release date since its reveal at E3 2019, are now both set to come out during Q1 or Q2 of the upcoming fiscal year, which translates to sometime between April and September 2021. Considering both of these titles have only shown cinematic trailers with no gameplay up to this point, neither of these delays are particularly surprising, but with no Ubisoft Forward currently announced, it remains to be seen when we will get our first glimpses at both of these upcoming games.

Be sure to stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the latest news from Ubisoft.