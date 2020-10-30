Genshin Impact Update Announced

The first update to Genshin Impact called A New Star Arising will be available on November 11. This update will bring some brand new quests to the game, including the grand finale to the Liyue chapter of the main storyline. Additionally, four new playable characters will be introduced including two five-star characters, Hydro archer Childe and Geo polearm user Zhongli. The two new four-star characters, Xinyan and Diona, offer players opportunities to further diversify their party for more effective elemental damage and combat strategies.

The Version 1.1 update will include Genshin Impact’s first seasonal event, Unreconciled Stars which calls on all players to fight back against a catastrophe facing Teyvat. During this two week event players can take various co-op challenges and earn a new four-star character, Fischl. A new per-city reputation will be introduction with the update, allowing players to build up their reputation in each region to gain exclusive rewards and customization items. New tools will be introduced that include portable waypoint, portable stove, treasure compass and oculus resonance stones. Genshin Impact is a free to play action RPG, and those curious about checking it out can find more detailed information in our review.