Take a Look at New Monster Hunter Rise Gameplay Featuring the Great Sword

Like the past new games before it, Monster Hunter Rise has begun diving into new gameplay featuring its many weapons. The first up is the iconic Great Sword which brings with it amazing power at a slower speed. This first video actually showcases a handful of new things including another look at the Palamute with some exploration and item gathering on the side. The Great Sword itself seems mostly similar to its iteration in World but brings to the table some brand new wirebug attacks and additional combos to check out.

Monster Hunter Rise launches for Nintendo Switch on March 26. Check out the brand new gameplay video below: