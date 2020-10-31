New Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Features Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Insomniac’s follow-up to their 2018 Spider-Man game is less than two weeks away, as Miles Morales steps up to protect New York from old and new threats alike.

One of the highlights of the original game was the wide variety of suits that players could choose from, each with their own unique ability and some featuring completely different animation styles. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will also offer this style of customization, and during nearly ten minutes of new gameplay for the upcoming title that can be seen below, fans can get an extended look at the Into the Spider-Verse suit, which is modeled off of and animated like the acclaimed 2018 animated film of the same name which also starred Miles Morales. The suit is available as an early unlock for those who pre-order it, but will be available to all players once the game launches on November 12 for PS5 and PS4.