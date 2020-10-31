Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Releasing Early 2021

Announced during the 2020 World Championship Finals, Riot Forged announced a new game coming to PC and consoles in Early 2021. Ruined Kings: A League of Legends Story will bring the League of Legends IP to consoles for the first time. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will hit next generation consoles soon after release with a free upgrade if you purchase the current generation versions.

“Ruined King is a great way to expand the world of Runeterra for brand new players as well as our dedicated League of Legends (LoL) fans,” said Head of Riot Forge at Riot Games, Leanne Loombe. “Ruined King will be the first single-player game to bring the LoL universe to both consoles and PC. We are excited to take this plunge into exploring stories and champions that players have enjoyed over the years, and can’t wait for our players to embark on this new adventure with us.”

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is being developed by Airship Syndicate. The team is responsible for creating Battle Chasers: Nightwar. That game was led by legendary comic artist Joe Madureira. This will be the first game published by Riot Forged. The story is set in two regions: Runeterra, Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles. Runeterra is a port town that houses sea monster hunters, dock gangs and smugglers. The Shadow Isles are a land cursed with the deadly Black Mist that corrupts those that come in contact with it. In order to defeat a common enemy, unlikely champions will team up. Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri and Pike will be involved in the story.

“We couldn’t resist the chance to work with Riot Forge to expand the epic world of Runeterra,” said Joe Madureira, CEO of Airship Syndicate. “These are some of our own favorite champions, and we can’t wait for players to see how we brought the characters, creatures, and environments of Runeterra to life.”