Winners of Elite Gamer Call of Duty Warzone: Pro-Am Championship Announced

With a prize pool of $20,000 being awarded to first and second place and another $5,000 being donated to the Call of Duty Endowment ahead of Veterans Day, the winners of the Elite Gamer Call of Duty Warzone: Pro-Am Championship have been announced. Ka’ale “Pacesetter” Haili and Jason “Gangstazsalute88” Conway bring home the top spot in the tournament. The second place team, which netted $5,000 of the $20,000, went to “The Dezmond” and “aHTracT12”. The winners were just two of the celebrities, professional athletes and top Call of Duty league players to take place in the tournament. The competition began earlier this month with 8 duo teams and 8 qualifying teams from Open Qualifiers to make a 16-team duo Pro-Am Championship that finished off on October 27. You can go back and view the championship here.

The full roster for the Pro-Am included the below teams:

Tommey & Aydan Kekoa & RussDaddy TheDezmond & aHTracT sloppyharry & Unifyz GunsWorld & Djmas23 Immude & Cinco Pacesetter & Gangstazsalute88 Falnets & Shmelt

Invited teams for the Pro-Am included: