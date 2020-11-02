Fans Can Now Play the First Ten Hours of Dragon Quest XI S

The definitive edition for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, isn’t due out until December. However, fans can start playing the game right now if they want. Square-Enix has released a demo for the game on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Once downloaded, fans can enjoy the first ten hours of the game and take in all of the subtle changes tha’ve been made to the experience.

The new version of the game, Dragon Quest XI S, includes features such as the ability to speed up encounters, a photo mode and a now symphonic soundtrack. Additionally, fans will have the chance to enjoy new character stories, improved crafting and even an option to play the entire game as 2D, SNES-era Dragon Quest game. Thos who play the demo will be able to carry their progress forward into the full game, and they’ll even be rewarded with an extra skill point if they complete the demo’s portion of the story.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 4.