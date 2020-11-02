HyperX Reveals New SoloCast Microphone

HyperX has just revealed a new microphone to add to their lineup called the SoloCast. This USB microphone takes some of the concepts of the HyperX QuadCast but brings them into a smaller, more budget-friendly package.

This USB microphone works on Windows, Mac and PS4 and provides a cardioid recording pattern. This pattern is perfect for use with streams, podcasts and other audio recordings with one speaker. The included microphone stand adjusts fowards, backwards, left and right. It can also be attached to a microphone mount with 3/8″ or 5/8″ threads.

The SoloCast retails for $59.99 and is available via HyperX’s website.