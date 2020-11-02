Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Confirmed as PS5 Exclusive

Back in June, Insomniac Games revealed the newest entry in their colorful sci-fi action-adventure series, as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart wowed viewers with its impressive ability to quickly send its titular heroes to alternate dimensions.

Since that time, we have gotten a longer look at that original gameplay demo and confirmation on a second playable character, but no official word on whether the title would be making its way to other platforms beyond PS5, after it was revealed in September that several other upcoming Sony first-party games would be launching on both PS5 and PS4. Earlier today, the official Insomniac Twitter confirmed in a reply tweet that Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart would be releasing exclusively on PS5 within the console’s launch window, which seems more and more likely as time goes on to point to an early 2021 release.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the latest PS5 news as it nears its launch next week on November 12.