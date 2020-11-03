Friday the 13th: The Game Slowly Comes to an End

When Friday the 13th: The Game based on the classic horror film launched a couple of years ago it faired well and since then, fans have really grown attached. Unfortunately, it will not be lasting for much longer as indicated in an official forum post.

Dedicated servers will no longer be active and only quick play lobbies will remain along with private matches. Players will still be able to progress and obtain unlockables. This all comes in a patch set to release this month along with a list of fixes. Double experience and other goodies will still remain.

Hopefully some surprise news takes place next week with an actual Friday the 13th on the calendar. Even if the game eventually goes away, Jason Voorhees is still seemingly immortal. We hope to see more horror-filled content from the team in the future.