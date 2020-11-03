Lunch A Palooza Available on PS4

Playing with your food is frowned upon at the table but in Lunch A Palooza it’s encouraged, in fact it requires food fights. Pit favorite foods against one another in combat! The game launched previously for Xbox One and Steam but is now available for PS4.

Lunch A Palooza is one of those goofy, lighthearted multiplayer games anyone can pick up. You take control of various foods like corn, pizza and sushi to fight against others in hopes of becoming the top dish. There’s an assortment of themed stages such as a restaurant tabletop, an airplane seat tray and an arcade air hockey table. Power-ups like foil armor or hot peppers will help you earn victory but watch out for traps.

Check out the lunchtime launch trailer below for a possible addition to your casual collection.