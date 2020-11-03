New Features Revealed Including Visual Expectations for Resident Evil Village on PS5

PlayStation has updated its product page for the upcoming Resident Evil Village that will be due out early next year. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox One Series S/X and PC with rumors existing about a current generation release. There was also a rumor a while back that the game was struggling to run coherently at 1080p on PS5, but this looks to be put to bed. Players can expect a dynamic 4K experience on PlayStation 5 with the inclusion of Ray Tracing. Capcom is including Ray Tracing in the Devil May Cry 5 re-release at launch. There is no information on the expected frame rate with these options or if there will be a performance mode.

The product page also touts the PS5 SSD for having extremely fast loading times. Players will also feel the pull and weight of weapon triggers with the DualSense’s Adaptive Triggers and the game will also replicate shooting a real gun thanks to the Haptic Feedback of the controller. Lastly, Tempest 3D Audio Tech will exist with compatible headsets. The music and sound of the game are carefully crafted with 3D audio in mind and players will hear sounds from every direction. The technologies of the PS5 look to really take survival horror to the next level.