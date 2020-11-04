Discover the Norse Mythology Inspirations of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in Latest Trailer

Next week sees the release of the latest entry in Ubisoft’s historical open world franchise, with the last two titles in particular being heavily influenced by each of their respective time period’s mythologies and incorporating it into some of the more memorable missions.

The latest game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, looks to make that a similar focus as well, with Norse mythology playing a key role in developing the game’s story and world. In the trailer below, Narrative Director Darby McDevitt delves into some of the main themes and ideals from Norse mythology that players will encounter in the full game, as the player character Eivor explores ninth century England and its many wonders and mysteries.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrives on Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 10, followed by its PS5 launch on November 12.