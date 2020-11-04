New Jaleco and Piko Evercade Carts Up for Pre-Order

The new Evercade carts keep coming. If you’re looking for some additional retro goodness, then Evercade has you covered with the upcoming Jaleco Collection 1 and Piko Interactive Collection 2 carts.
Retro fans will certainly remember the name Jaleco. The Jaleco Collection 1 cart features the following ten titles:
- Astyanax
- Bases Loaded
- Brawl Brothers
- City Connection
- Earth Defence Force
- Ignition Factor
- Operation Logic Bomb
- Rival Turf
- Super Goal 2
- Totally Rad
The second Piko Interactive cart is coming up soon as well. Here’s the list of thirteen titles on Piko Collection 2:
- Beast Ball
- Eliminator Boat Duel
- Football Madness
- Full Throttle All American Racing
- Hoops, Shut Up and Jam
- Hoops: Shut Up and Jam 2
- Power Football
- Racing Fever
- Soccer Kid
- Summer Challenge
- Top Racer 2
- Winter Challenge
- World Trophy Soccer
Both cartridges are expected to launch in early 2021. Check out Evercade’s blog post to find which retailers are offering pre-orders in your region.