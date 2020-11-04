New Jaleco and Piko Evercade Carts Up for Pre-Order

By

The new Evercade carts keep coming. If you’re looking for some additional retro goodness, then Evercade has you covered with the upcoming Jaleco Collection 1 and Piko Interactive Collection 2 carts.

Retro fans will certainly remember the name Jaleco. The Jaleco Collection 1 cart features the following ten titles:

  • Astyanax
  • Bases Loaded
  • Brawl Brothers
  • City Connection
  • Earth Defence Force
  • Ignition Factor
  • Operation Logic Bomb
  • Rival Turf
  • Super Goal 2
  • Totally Rad

The second Piko Interactive cart is coming up soon as well. Here’s the list of thirteen titles on Piko Collection 2:

  • Beast Ball
  • Eliminator Boat Duel
  • Football Madness
  • Full Throttle All American Racing
  • Hoops, Shut Up and Jam
  • Hoops: Shut Up and Jam 2
  • Power Football
  • Racing Fever
  • Soccer Kid
  • Summer Challenge
  • Top Racer 2
  • Winter Challenge
  • World Trophy Soccer

Both cartridges are expected to launch in early 2021. Check out Evercade’s blog post to find which retailers are offering pre-orders in your region.