New Jaleco and Piko Evercade Carts Up for Pre-Order

The new Evercade carts keep coming. If you’re looking for some additional retro goodness, then Evercade has you covered with the upcoming Jaleco Collection 1 and Piko Interactive Collection 2 carts.

Retro fans will certainly remember the name Jaleco. The Jaleco Collection 1 cart features the following ten titles:

Astyanax

Bases Loaded

Brawl Brothers

City Connection

Earth Defence Force

Ignition Factor

Operation Logic Bomb

Rival Turf

Super Goal 2

Totally Rad

The second Piko Interactive cart is coming up soon as well. Here’s the list of thirteen titles on Piko Collection 2:

Beast Ball

Eliminator Boat Duel

Football Madness

Full Throttle All American Racing

Hoops, Shut Up and Jam

Hoops: Shut Up and Jam 2

Power Football

Racing Fever

Soccer Kid

Summer Challenge

Top Racer 2

Winter Challenge

World Trophy Soccer

Both cartridges are expected to launch in early 2021. Check out Evercade’s blog post to find which retailers are offering pre-orders in your region.