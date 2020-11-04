New Superstars Coming to WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Ten new WWE Superstars and twenty new customizable items will be heading their way to WWE 2K Battlegrounds. The game launched last month as an arcade wrestling title as opposed to the traditional simulation-based WWE 2K series. This will be the first of several updates starting on November 6. The WWE Legends and Superstars in the first update will start with Batista, Goldberg, Jay Uso and Jimmy Uso. Both of the Uso’s will be unlocked, but Batista and Goldberg will need to be purchased with in-game currency. November 11 will bring Ultimate Warrior, Eddie Guerrero (Unlocked) and Lita (Unlocked). Finally, November 18 will bring Trish Stratus, Booker T and Ruby Riott (Unlocked). You can check out our review of WWE 2K Battlegrounds here.