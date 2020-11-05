Apex Legends Season 7 Has Arrives, Brings New Battle Pass Goodies With It

The next season of Apex Legends is here, introducing both a new map and new legend: Horizon. Starting now, players can fight their way through the sunlit and exceptionally clean spaces of Olympus, a floating city in the sky. Whether exploring on foot or in the new “Trident” vehicle, the new space should be interesting at the very least. New seasons typically mean new battle passes, and this one is no exception. There are plenty of interesting, new cosmetics here for fans to earn. Check out a few of them below.

The Season 7 Battle Pass includes music packs, skydive emotes, sprays , loading screens, gun charms and banners among other items, and it has been updated so as to improve players’ experience with it. The reward-earning process has been streamlined, and challenge trackers have been added to help players both in matches and out.

Apex Legends Season 7 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.