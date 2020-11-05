Become a Valorian Knight when Godfall Launches Alongside PS5

Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing today dropped the launch trailer for upcoming looter slasher, Godfall.

In Godfall, you are the last of the Valorian knights, godlike warriors capable of equipping legendary armor sets known as Valorplates. With the world of Aperion falling into ruin, you must wield your Valorplates to defeat foes, save the elemental realms, and take down the mad god, Marcos.

Godfall blends together traditional hack-and-slash elements with looting to create what Counterplay games calls a looter-slasher. There are five different weapon types to master, which include the longsword, dual blades, polearm, two handed war hammer and the two handed great sword. The game be played solo or with up to three friends online.

Godfall launches November 12 on PS5 and PC.