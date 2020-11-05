Check Out Customization for Hunter, Companions in Monster Hunter Rise

Fans of Monster Hunter have been anticipating looking at the character customization for Monster Hunter Rise and we’ve gotten a look at not one but all three. We got a great first look at customization for the Palamute, Palico and Hunter with their variety of available options. This includes things we weren’t sure about existing such as alternate ear and tail options for Palamutes. It’s great to see ahead of time what customization players can look forward to when they finally get their hands on the game.

Monster Hunter Rise launches on March 26. Check out the customization video below: