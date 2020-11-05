Drawn to Life: Two Realms Coming to iOS, Android, Switch, PC

The Drawn to Life franchise was highly-regarded for its ability to blend puzzle-platforming with creative problem solving on the DS. Mobile incarnations showed that the series could work on more modern devices, and now, 505 Games is bringing the series back to life with Drawn to Life: Two Realms. Taking place several years after The Next Chapter, you’ll travel between both the Raposa and Human realms to uncover mysteries and solve puzzles to do so.

Drawn to Life: Two Realms will feature 50 new music tracks and over 50 humans and Raposa characters to interact with. You’ll be able to use millions of colors throughout your adventure to help solve puzzles and find new stickers as well. Two Realms will be released on December 7 on PC and Switch for $9.99 and for $4.99 on iOS and Android. It looks quite promising and it’s amazing to see a brand-new release of a well-regarded series get a new game out for under $10 – that should be huge for making new fans or bringing lapsed fans back.