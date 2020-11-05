Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nears 30 Million Mark, Switch Nears Forty Million-Selling Titles

Though it may have started out as a 2014 release for the Wii U, it would seem there’s been little, if any, sign of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s continuing commercial success on the Nintendo Switch, dying down anytime soon. The 2017 repackage is now on the cusp of claiming an entirely new milestone for any title available on the platform, with total lifetime sales now standing at 28.99 million units sold. Though it will no doubt soon claim the illustrious privilege that is the 30 million mark, the past six months have seen it — as well as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, whose own lifetime sales of just over 26 million are also impressive — gain new company in the form of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It was reported back in August that Nintendo’s famed cross-over fighter had fallen short of the next major milestone, but has now itself past the mark with lifetime sales totalling 21.1 million copies.

Further afield though and Nintendo’s financial success on the software front alone looks to have thrown up even more impressive figures, with a further three titles soon to break the 20 million mark as well. Those games being The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at 19.74 million, Pokémon Sword/Shield combined at 19.02 million and Super Mario Odyssey at 18.99 million total lifetime sales. So far as first-party releases in 2020 though, Nintendo managed to add to the growing list of million-sellers within the past six months alone. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (1.81 million), Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (1.4 million), Paper Mario: The Origami King (2.82 million) and Super Mario 3D All-Stars (5.21 million) all sold well. As a result, the total amount of million-sellers on the Nintendo Switch now stands at 38 games — seven of which are third-party games.