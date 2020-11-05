Mileena Arrives Ready for Revenge in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Kombat Pack 2

Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios today dropped the gameplay trailer for Mileena in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2.

Mileena, a product of Shang Tsung’s cloning experiences, is a fusion of Kitana with Tarkatan DNA. Brought through time by Kronika, Mileena discovers her death at the hands of D’Vorah and Kotal Kahn. Determined to exact her vengeance and regain the throne, Mileena restarts the Outworld Civil War. She uses the nimbleness of Kitana with the ferocity of Baraka to create a brutal play style. She also comes with her trademark sai, sharpened claws, and new twists on her classic moves.

Mileena arrives November 17 as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game launch on that day too.