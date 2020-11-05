Nintendo Switch Now Nintendo’s Second-Highest Selling Console

Nintendo Switch has now leap-frogged the NES in total lifetime sales, it’s been reported during Nintendo’s latest earnings release. Having crept up on Nintendo’s first foray into the home console market back in August, the Switch has now reached a total of more than 68 million consoles sold since March 2017. For comparison, that’s more than the total lifetime sales of the Wii U, Gamecube and N64 combined. All that stands in the Switch’s way for best-selling Nintendo system now, is none other than the Wii — itself standing at a massive 101.63 million units.

The Nintendo Switch, across the past six months, sold through an additional 12.5 million consoles with software also seeing a significant increase compared to the same period last financial year. Surpassing more than 100 million units, as a result. Part of that increase was aided in no small part to the continued runaway success of games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Having reached more than 20 million copies sold less than five months after its original March release — at the time, only the second game to achieve such a milestone on the platform — 14.27 million units were sold during this six month period, bring the game’s total now to a total of 26.04 million units.

Animal Crossing wasn’t the only successful release during this period, with the bundling of Mario’s past 3D releases — via Super Mario 3D All-Stars — managing to sell a total of 5.21 million in the span of twelve days. Though it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that Nintendo’s limiting the availability of the game — both in physical and digital form — for six months, played its part in early sales. Other new releases, such as Paper Mario: The Origami King, also performed well with total sales reaching 2.82 million units. But perhaps the biggest improvement no doubt goes to Ring Fit Adventure, having sold an additional 3.1 million copies in the past six months — bringing that game’s total to 5.84 million copies sold since its original release back in October, almost a year to the day.