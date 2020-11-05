Treyarch Confirms Install Sizes, Pre-Load Times for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Next week sees the release of the latest entry in Activision’s ever-popular first-person shooter series, with Treyarch taking the reins this time around in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

With the launch getting closer and closer, Treyarch has been able to share some more precise details for fans eagerly awaiting the game’s release, such as the total install sizes and initial times that those who pre-order digitally can start downloading the game. Tonight at 9 PM PT, PS4 and Xbox One owners can start pre-loading Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which will consume 95 GBs of space on PS4 and 93 GBs on Xbox One. Meanwhile, next-gen console owners will be able to pre-load the game as soon as they get their new device, with the Xbox Series X/S pre-load totalling 136 GBs on November 10 and the PS5 pre-load requiring 133 GBs on November 12. Finally, PC owners can start pre-loading on November 10 at 10 AM PT, and have three different options as to how much of the game they want to download: those who just want the multiplayer can do that for only 35 GBs, while those who want the full game will need 82 GBs or 125 GBs if they also want to run the game on the ultra graphics setting.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to come out on all of the above platforms on November 13.