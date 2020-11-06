Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Celebrated in Odin’s Hootenanny

Ubisoft is set to have a little anachronistic fun with the launch celebration of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla today, Friday, November 6. Beginning at 5 PM GMT, the publisher will be putting on a variety show in partnership with Xbox Series X|S, IGN and BAFTA.

Danny Wallace, the voice of Shaun Hastings in several past games in the property’s history, is hosting the evening, which includes an in-character critique, as Eivor, of IGN’s viking skills, a BAFTA presentation on the art of storytelling, an extended Xbox Series X gameplay segment, a live viking-themed game show, and a rap battle between Rhyme Minister Dan Bull and British rap star Lethal Bizzle.

Danny Wallace, of the Hootenanny, said, “I’ve been a huge Assassin’s Creed fan from the beginning and delighted to be part of the series, and Valhalla looks like it’ll be the best so far. So when Ubisoft tempted me out of the house with ravens, skulls and axes, how could I turn them down?”

Fans can catch the proceedings here, here, and here. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released worldwide on November 10, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on UBISOFT+, Ubisoft’s subscription service and Stadia, with a November 12 release, day-and-date with the Playstation 5’s launch.