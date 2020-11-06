Descenders Now Available on Nintendo Switch eShop

Descenders is an easy to learn, hard to master downhill freeriding game with a ton of replay value. Its procedurally-generated worlds help ensure that no two runs are ever the same and its intricate biking physics helps replicate the thrill that comes from downhill riding at fast speeds. The physics are fantastic because they’re easy to learn, but the control layout is nice and logical and it’s a real easy game to get into quickly. The game features a fully-licensed soundtrack and it keeps your blood pumping throughout each run. You can get Descenders now on the eShop for $22.49 as part of an early bird discount.