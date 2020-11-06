Expanded MyCAREER Story and MyNBA Announced for Next Gen NBA 2K21

2K and Visual Concepts are completely overhauling the experience for the next generation NBA 2K series. While The City was announced earlier this week for NBA 2K21, MyCAREER and MyNBA have been announced today. The MyCAREER story will have your player either join the NBA G League out of high school or play four full years of college ball. MyCAREER will also awful a new level of immersion, personality and activity that are exclusive to the next generation version.

MyNBA will be merging MyLeague and MyGM as players can create their own league and manage it at both the GM and commissioner level. Players can create leagues ranging from 12 to 36 teams and focus on developing players from the G League. The option to set new scoring rules like the ELAM Ending. Full details on both modes can be accessed via the latest Courtside Report here.