Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC Retail Bundles Available Now

The latest Pokémon titles, Sword and Shield, released in November and its two DLC packs, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra, added more for players to check out. However, if you haven’t played any part of these games you can now find them all bundled together.

Starting today, participating retail locations will have these bundles available for newcomers to play. Starting out in base games of Sword and Shield there is much to do in the Galar region; running through the Wild Area, defeating Gym Leader, and catching them all brings much excitement. Then, with the two expansions you can encounter Legendary Pokémon and unique areas in brand new ways. In addition to the games, the bundle comes with 100 Poké Balls in-game as well as codes for a Pikachu Uniform and Eevee Uniform.

Pokémon Sword and Shield already offer a quality Pokémon adventure and with the inclusion of two DLC packs, players will be even more satisfied. The bundle runs about $89.99 which is steep but offers much for budding Pokémon adventurers.