Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Exclusive Gaming Mouse Now Available

The Razer Viper Ultimate is almost a complete package of a mouse. Razer is pushing it even further with a new version celebrating Cyberpunk 2077. The mouse is available for $159.99 and is in direct collaboration with developer CD PROJEKT RED. The Razer Viper Ultimate is a wireless mouse that includes Razer’s Focus+ Optical Sensor that is designed for 20,000 DPI and a 99.6% resolution accuracy. It weighs only 74 grams and is covered in Cyberpunk yellow. It is available directly at Razer.com.

To further complete your Cyberpunk 2077 battle station, Razer is offering even more options for accessories. Razer has also announced the Razer Gigantus V2 gaming mat, which will perfectly match the mouse. Razer is also offering a Cyberpunk 2077 phone case with the Arctech Pro. These are available at Razer Customs.