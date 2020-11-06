Review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse

Competitive gamers are eager for faster and lighter gaming accessories to limit any type of delay that’s possible. Whether it be an extremely high refresh rate monitor, an instantaneous responsive keyboard or an extremely lightweight mouse, peripheral manufacturers continue to match this technology. HyperX has thought outside of the box with a new ultra-lightweight gaming mouse, the Pulsefire Haste. This is a bareboned mouse in terms of its components as HyperX has included design cues to help compensate with the push of the ultra lightweight design. This thing is as light as a feather and that’s a huge bonus if that’s what you’re in the market for.

What makes the Pulsefire Haste so distinct? The mouse features a honeycomb hex-shell exterior comprised of a black matte plastic that even provides sufficient grip without the included grip tape. If you need more grip for a secure feel, HyperX has included some grip tape options with the package to try and cover whatever comfort level is desired for the user. The honeycomb design features literal holes in the mouse itself. It’s not plastic that has been dipped to create a look but rather includes holes to help trim the fat for the weight, but it does more than this, helping with sweat and actually feeling comfortable to rest your hand on. The two mouse buttons include the honeycomb holes towards the bottom of each one including the holes underneath the mouse. It’s a clever design that does more than just cut the weight.

As for the actual weight of the mouse, it tips the scales at just 59 grams. What does this mean? The mouse is easy to move and can be overactive in its actions. There’s no center level of weight to help keep this in place. I kid you not when I say I can literally blow on this mouse and it moves. To help add to this is the inclusion of four low-friction, pure virgin-grade PFTE skates. This means literal effortless movement. There’s an extra set of feet included in case these wear out. If you’re able to be precise with the Pulsefire Haste, there’s an attention to detail for aiming. The acceleration on the mouse is rated at 40G with a speed of 450ips.



Using the mouse in gaming adds more to this than every day use. Once the adjustment to the feel of the weight is made, aiming in games can provide a leg up. Due to the overcompensation of how quickly this mouse accelerates, however, it can be difficult to make slight adjustments such as editing photos. The mouse sensor HyperX is using for the Pulsefire Haste is the Pixart 3335. This tops out at 16,000 DPI and it’s hard to imagine using that highest setting with this mouse. The default options that are mapped are 400, 800, 1600 and 3200 DPI. Using a slower speed almost feels sluggish, so 1600 or 3200 feels about right.

A fear that comes with adding the holes is dust. It’s not hard to imagine dust building up inside the mouse. HyperX is battling this with including TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches that rate in at 60 million clicks a piece. Pressing the switches on the mouse provides a solid feedback click that isn’t too springy nor flat. It’s a crisp click for each button. There are six programmable buttons in total with two above the thumb rest on the left hand side, but the mouse is symmetrical. A scroll wheel emits two stripes of RGB on the exterior to add a bit of life to the mouse, but it’s too bad something couldn’t be put on the interior. The mouse also allows for a custom profile to be saved to it and all of this can be programmed via the HyperX NGENUITY software.



Closing Comments:

If you’re looking for the most lightweight mouse there is that has customization elements to it, the Pulsefire Haste is the one. Weighing just 59 grams, you can literally blow on the mouse to move it. The holes from the honeycomb design provide a unique comfort, but some may be wary of dust. The mouse is only available as a wired mouse currently, but should be easy to take around with you. The mouse is also only $50, and while I can’t recommend it for everyday use, this is specifically an ultra-lightweight gaming mouse that once it’s adjusted to, could be lethal for competitive gamers. I think having RGB come out through the honeycomb holes would have added more to it. It’s a clever mouse in terms of the design that was used to lower the weight.