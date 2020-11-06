Sackboy: A Big Adventure’s Online Multiplayer Arriving After Launch

Sony has several first-party titles set to launch alongside the PS5 next week, with the most family-friendly of the bunch being the cute 3D co-op platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

While the game does offer two-to-four player co-op on both PS4 and PS5, developer Sumo Digital confirmed earlier today that that feature will only be available through local play at the game’s launch, with the promised online multiplayer coming in a post-launch patch that is set to arrive by the end of the year. That same patch will also introduce cross-play and game save transfers between the two platforms, with the latter only being offered to those who purchase the digital version of the full game.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set to leap onto PS5 and PS4 on November 12.