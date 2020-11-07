Bandai Namco Announces 25 Anniversary Stream for Tales of Series

This coming December will mark the 25 anniversary of the Tales of series looking all the way back to Tales of Phantasia for the SNES. Now Bandai Namco is planning a celebration with a live stream for fans to watch and feature games in development in addition to questions asked by fans to be answered. While there isn’t a date for this live stream just yet, it’s likely we’ll see an official date in the coming weeks if they don’t just decide to stream it closer to the anniversary in December. We’ll be sure to report back when the actual date is unveiled so keep an eye out for when the official word is given!