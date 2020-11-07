Mass Effect Legendary Edition Announced

Happy N7 Day, and to celebrate this gamer holiday Bioware has some exciting news. After circulating for months in the rumor mill, Mass Effect Legendary Edition has been confirmed on Bioware’s blog. Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include all three games in the original Mass Effect trilogy along with all single player DLC content along with all promotional weapons, armor and packs. This version will be optimized for 4K Ultra HD and will be available in spring 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with targeted enhancements for forward compatibility for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The blog also hints that a new Mass Effect game is in development.