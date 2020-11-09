Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition Launches, Next-Gen Details Unleashed

Today is a very big day for Gearbox and Borderlands 3. Not only is it the first day of a new content season, but it’s also the launch day for Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition, the Designer’s Cut add-on and the new Multiverse Final Form cosmetic packs. It’s also been revealed that current owners of the game are getting a free upgrade to the next-gen version of Borderlands 3 too, so it’s definitely a good day to be a Borderlands fan.

As mentioned above, fans who already own a copy of Borderlands 3 can get the next-generation version for free so long as they get it within the same console family. So while one can upgrade their Xbox One version to the Xbox Series X/S version, they can’t just jump to the PlayStation 5 version. The newly-upgraded version of Borderlands 3 is also sporting impressive features like four-player local split-screen, which can run at 4K resolution and sixty frames per second. The same frame rate and resolution will also be seen in single-player and online co-op. Fans sticking with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are now also able to enjoy local two-player split-screen play.

New content coming to Borderlands 3 via Season Pass 2 includes the Designer’s Cut, which adds a new skill tree among other quality of life updates. There are also new cosmetics on offer in the Multiverse Final Form pack. This pack is reportedly a little different than those that came before because it offers fans four new character models rather than just new skins. There’s one new model for each vault hunter, and they each hint at what the hunter’s lives would have been like had they never become vault hunters.

The Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition is a new version of the game available on all platforms. It’s effectively a bundle of the base game and the Multiverse Final Form cosmetic pack; it’s selling for about seventy dollars. As for the Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, it too is available on all current and next-generation platforms, but it includes everything released for the game thus far; this includes all the Season Pass 2 content. It’s selling for about 100 dollars. Finally, fans that bought the Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition or the original season pass are getting the Multiverse Final Form pack at no extra charge.