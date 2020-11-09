NZXT Announces New Mass Effect PC Case

In celebration of N7 day and the amount of news that came from it, NZXT has something additional to offer Mass Effect fans. The CRFT 07 H510i Mass Effect case will be the seventh in the CRFT-line of cases. Designed around NZXT’s award winning H510i case, it will take inspiration from the armor of the N7 in Mass Effect. This will be limited to 500 cases, so demand will be high. The carbon fiber colorway plus the red and white stripes mimics the iconic N7 armor. A limited edition charm can also be flipped to display either the Paragon or the Renegade emblem. It retails for $199.99 and is available now at NZXT.com.

“Mass Effect has made a profound impact on the imagination of the gaming community,” says Johnny Hou, NZXT’s founder and CEO. “To this day, we hear people recount the adventures of Commander Shepard and discuss their unique adventures. We are honored to partner with BioWare to bring this passionate fanbase a case that honors the legacy of this iconic franchise.”

NZXT CRFT 07 H510i Mass Effect Main Features

● Limited-edition carbon fiber and red NZXT H510i themed after the N7’s armor from Mass Effect

● Exclusive 2-sided Paragon and Renegade key charm

● The N7 logo printed on the front panel

● Modern design and builder-friendly features

● USB 3.1 Gen 2-compatible USB-C connector on the front panel

● Premium all-steel construction with the sleek H Series aesthetic

● Tempered glass side panel to showcase your build

● Wire management made easy with an intuitive cable management system

● Water-cooling installation is simplified using a removable bracket for either all-in-one

CPU coolers or custom loop configurations

● Built-in LED RGB strips and fan hub controlled intuitively by NZXT CAM