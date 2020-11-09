The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes to Bring Its Dose of Scares in 2021

It looks like The Dark Pictures Anthology is still going strong, as the next chapter will be making its appearance sometime next year. Supermassive Games confirmed today that the series’ third story, House of Ashes, will be seeing the light of day sometime in 2021. Check out the announcement trailer below for a quick taste of what’s to come.

House of Ashes follows CIA operative Rachel King and an elite group of soldiers as they investigate a suspected chemical weapons site in Iraq. It’s 2003 and the conflict is nearing its end, but that doesn’t mean these poor souls are safely out of harm’s way. The unit is ambushed upon arriving at their destination, and both they and their enemies quickly fall underground thanks to sinkholes caused by their encounter. Finding themselves in an ancient Sumerian temple, both factions will have to make tough decisions if they have any hope of making it out alive.

Existing fans of The Dark Anthology games will likely be pleased once this next entry arrives to pull them into the dark once again, but, due to how Little Hope played out, it’s likely that Supermassive Games is going to have to pull out all the stops if they hope to win new fans with this next story.