Guacamelee! 1 + 2 Original Soundtracks Pressed to Vinyl

DrinkBox Studios has announced a limited run of colorful vinyl pressings of the original sound tracks for both Guacamelee! 1 and 2, with preorders open now at Ship to Shore, and an estimated ship date of December 1 for the first game’s soundtrack and an early December 2020 ship date for the second. The albums will feature cover artwork by Augusto Quijano, and music by Peter Chapman, Rom Di Prisco, and Mariachi Entertainment System, and will cost $25 per sound track.

The Guacamelee! games are created in the popular Metroidvania genre, with brawler elements and a distinctly bright, colorful style inspired by Mexican culture and folklore. Players navigate its non-linear map with Juan Aguacate, a luchador who must upgrade his arsenal of wrestling moves to progress through the game and overcome many tricky puzzles and enemies. It has seen releases on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, as well as Windows and Mac computers and Linux.