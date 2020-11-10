Pre-orders Now Available for Sam & Max Save the World Remastered

Telltale’s lauded episodic series, Sam & Max Save the World, will see a newly-remastered version on the Switch and PC on December 2, courtesy of the former Telltale Games employees at Skunkape Games. Pre-orders have begun as of November 9.

The episodic series, which originally debuted for Windows computers in 2006 and later moved onto the Nintendo Wii and Xbox 360, returns with updated graphics, improved audio and newly-recorded music, as well as more additions and tweaks promised by the good folks at Skunkape.

Sam & Max Save the World is the brainchild of artist Steve Purcell, and features a hardboiled dog detective and his wacky rabbity sidekick, who together form the so-called Freelance Police. Players control Sam as he and Max investigate a hypnotic villain bent on world domination. Billed as gaming’s first sitcom when it was initially released, the point-and-click’s madcap story, infinitely-clickable world, and nonstop stream of off-the-wall humor endeared it deeply to its fans, cementing its status as a cult favorite.

The game will be released on the Nintendo Switch eShop, Steam and GOG for $19.99. European gamers will be able to pre-order on Wednesday, November 11. Lastly, anyone who purchased the original game via Steam or GOG will get a 50% discount, with users who bought from Telltale’s website taking advantage by going to Skunkape’s website for a Steam or GOG key.