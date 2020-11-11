Cheapest 4K 120hz HDMI 2.1 TV Available at Best Buy Currently

In case you missed the memo, the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 are launching this week. Both sides have preached about the systems being capable of achieving 120 FPS for each console. What many may not know is that their current television won’t support these high frame rates. While the televisions that are capable of achieving 120hz (which allows up to 120 FPS) have been trickling down in price close to $1,000, this still isn’t affordable for most on top of purchasing a $500 console. Best Buy currently has a deal for the LG 85 Nanocell 4K television, which provides everything next generation consoles need to shine.

The 49 inch television is on sale for $499.99 for Black Friday. This is down from $649.99 normally, and this is specifically for that size. The next size up, 55, goes back up in price and is a bit beyond that sweet spot. What this LG television includes is two HDMI 2.1 ports, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 4K, 120Hz, and reportedly will display 1440p. While this might not be a giant size, if you’re looking for something more than a monitor, this LCD television would fit the bill. It also supports AMD Freesync, which would allow good usage for the latest RTX video cards and the upcoming AMD 6000 series of video cards since these all support HDMI 2.1. The tv can be viewed here. No television on the market for this price can offer everything that next generation consoles need.