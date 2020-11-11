Fanatical Platinum Build Your Own Bundle Now Available

A new build your own bundle has hit Fanatical with an emphasis on higher-end games than the usual bundle fodder. You can pick three of the games offered up for $9.99, five for $15.99, and seven of them for $19.99 – offering up a massive value overall. The options include Insomnia the Ark, Creature in the Well, Kunai, Dirt Rally 2.0 GOTY Edition, Streets of Rogue, Aeon’s End, Guacamelee 2, Low Magic Age, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, VAMBRACE Cold Soul, GRID Ultimate Edition, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, Railway Empire, Lethal League Blaze, Pure Farming 2018, NASCAR Heat 3, Metro 2033 Redux, Tropico 5, GRIP, and Urban Empire. If you have any interest in any of these games, this bundle is a no-brainer because everything here is offered up in even the lowest-tier for less than its regular price.