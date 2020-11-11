How to Access PS4 Save Files on PS5

The PlayStation 5 has the ability to play most of your PS4 library, but it isn’t as simple as hopping over and everything working without any actions taken from you. Specifically saves files need to be transferred over in order for you to continue to play your favorite games. Thankfully, it’s not too difficult to actually bring your files over, with a couple of ways of doing so:

Go into your settings at the top right corner of the main UI Go down to Saved Data and Game/App Settings Click on Saved Data (PS4)

Here you will be presented with a couple of different options, but there are only two here that you need to know about: Cloud Storage and USB Drive

Cloud Storage

This is entirely based on whether you have PlayStation Plus. If you do have the online service, simply select the “Download to Console Storage” button and it will bring up everything you’ve uploaded to the cloud through your PlayStation 4.

If you have not uploaded your save files through the cloud, you will need to go back onto your PlayStation 4 and manually upload the save files.

Go into your Settings Application Saved Data Management Saved Data in System Storage Upload to Online Storage

USB Drive

Clicking on the USB Drive will bring up a simple “Copy to Console Storage” option where it will open up the connected USB stick and let you choose which files to bring over. It’s as simple as that. On the PlayStation 4 side of things, you will need to access a couple of menus in order to move them to your USB:

Go into your Settings Application Saved Data Management Saved Data in System Storage Copy to USB Storage Device

And that’s it. Now you can continue playing your favorite games right where you left them off on through your PlayStation 5, most of which will now be enhanced thanks to the extra horsepower.