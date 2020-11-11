Indie RPG Osteoblasts Announced, Demo Available on Steam

Indie developer Moonana has released the demo for their upcoming RPG, Osteoblasts, due for release January 12, 2021. Per the game’s Steam landing page, Osteoblasts is a dungeon crawler skeletal RPG about skeletons, by skeletons and for skeletons. Players take on the role of an undead skeleton, reanimated by a Cat Witch; users may choose a class, and journey through dungeons specific to their choice, battling Dogs — who serve as the main antagonists in the game — among other monsters.

Players can expect an old-school approach, with overworld sprites being the sort of diminutive, cute style found in early 8-bit RPGs, with more realistic, detailed, static character art in battles. The game promises multiple endings, skill-changing-when-equipped randomized loot affixes and more.

Developer Moonana largely serves as publisher, as development was primarily handled by Moonana’s animator, Anglerman. Osteoblasts will be the fourth game released by the Publisher since its founding in 2017.